Family Legacy Inc. Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Family Legacy Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 32.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after buying an additional 1,826,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,736 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 114.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,100 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.70. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

In related news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,530. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

