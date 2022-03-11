Family Legacy Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Amgen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.95. 3,957,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,256. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

