Family Legacy Inc. Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $633.68. The company had a trading volume of 313,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $637.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

