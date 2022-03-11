Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.1% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,885,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.14. 2,263,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,698,688. The stock has a market cap of $360.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

