extraDNA (XDNA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $139,762.69 and $12,190.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,954.55 or 1.00350142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00071675 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00262692 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00136985 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.31 or 0.00260979 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004061 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000791 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

