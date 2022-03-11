Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Expro International Group Holdings Ltd. is an oil and gas service company. Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Frank’s International N.V., is based in Reading, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.16. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $31.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

