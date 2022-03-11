Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. The firm had revenue of $594.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

Express stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 202,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,980. The company has a market capitalization of $248.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. Express has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Express in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Express by 151.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

