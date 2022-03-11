Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $11.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $12.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.19.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.91. 3,441,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.07. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -80.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.