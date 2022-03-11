eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 2.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,409,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John K. Tobison sold 8,300 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $285,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 426,784 shares of company stock valued at $12,631,979 in the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

