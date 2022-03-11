Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded at Mizuho

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $44.73.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $1,302,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $192,435,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

