Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,991 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,218 shares of company stock worth $25,031,654 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

ETSY opened at $136.98 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

