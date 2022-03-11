Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 969 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CTRE opened at $17.59 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

