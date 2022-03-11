Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 510,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

In other Planet Labs PBC news, CEO William Spencer Marshall acquired 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of 6.47 per share, for a total transaction of 124,418.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Weil bought 165,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 6.01 per share, with a total value of 995,135.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 221,575 shares of company stock worth $1,365,144 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PL traded up 0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 5.02. 8,191 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 31.70 million during the quarter.

