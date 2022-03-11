Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,181. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

