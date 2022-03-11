Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $832,000 in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 491.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 93.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 333.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Profile (Get Rating)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in its El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.