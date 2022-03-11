Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of Shoe Carnival worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 602.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 172,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 905.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $861.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $46.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival Profile (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

