Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 771 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 67.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EGP. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $190.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.46 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

