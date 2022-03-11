Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 490 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $328.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.98. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $284.49 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

