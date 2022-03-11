Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Evolving Systems has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 million, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.
In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 170,218 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $314,903.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 371,281 shares of company stock worth $676,662. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
