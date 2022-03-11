Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Evolving Systems has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 million, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 170,218 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $314,903.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 371,281 shares of company stock worth $676,662. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOL. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.