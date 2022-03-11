Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) CMO Crystal Muilenburg Sells 6,495 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $10.50 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $584.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Evolus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Evolus by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EOLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

