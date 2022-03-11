Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) SVP Charles L. King Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evergy stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after buying an additional 1,192,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Evergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,945 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Evergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

