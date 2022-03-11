Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “
NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $2.66 on Monday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.