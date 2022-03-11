Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $2.66 on Monday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

