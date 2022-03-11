Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $204.00

Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.67), with a volume of 31844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.74).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.32) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.59) price target on shares of Eurocell in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £228.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 241.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.56.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

