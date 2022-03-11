EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 332.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. 51,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.05.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

