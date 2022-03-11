Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$10.75

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.16.

EQX traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Doug Reddy acquired 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.44 per share, with a total value of C$197,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,123,060.56.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

