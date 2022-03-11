EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SEB Equities raised EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

EQBBF stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. EQT AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02.

About EQT AB (publ) (Get Rating)

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

