EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. 1,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 303.03%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 24.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

