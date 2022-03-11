Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $151.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.06. Epizyme has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.86.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $9,851. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Epizyme by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,366,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after buying an additional 1,641,296 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,593,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after buying an additional 582,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

