EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. William Blair also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAM. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.70.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $188.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $333,066,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

