Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETTX. Wedbush lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

ETTX stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 9.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entasis Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.