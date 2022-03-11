Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.30.
Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.45.
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
