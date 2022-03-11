Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.30.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.