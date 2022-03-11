EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.67.
Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $101.77. 795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,716. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.10.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.
In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 45.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
