Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.77.

ENB opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $380,238,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

