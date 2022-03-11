Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s current price.

ESP has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empiric Student Property has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 110 ($1.44).

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Empiric Student Property stock opened at GBX 86.20 ($1.13) on Friday. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.80 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.44. The company has a market capitalization of £519.96 million and a PE ratio of -215.50.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.