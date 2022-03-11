Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

EMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after acquiring an additional 999,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.