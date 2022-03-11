Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of EBS opened at $39.54 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.53. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

