Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ECF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 4,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,609. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.37.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
