Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 4,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,609. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECF. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $33,000. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 466.4% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 82,345 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

