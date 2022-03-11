Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $503,000 in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Bank of Princeton stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. 5,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $194.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

