Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Price Target Cut to $11.50

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

