Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0052 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $92.57 million and approximately $118,999.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,914,976,082 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

