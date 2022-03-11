Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EENEF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($19.35) to GBX 1,419 ($18.59) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,419.00.

EENEF stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

