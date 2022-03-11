El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.74. 9,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 44,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 614,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 75,645 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

