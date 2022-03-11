El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.74. 9,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.95.
In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
