Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 86.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.