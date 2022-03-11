Eilif Serck-Hanssen Sells 173,761 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Laureate Education stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 1,465,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.
Laureate Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.
