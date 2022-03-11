Eilif Serck-Hanssen Sells 173,761 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laureate Education stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 1,465,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $11,597,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,006 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Laureate Education by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Laureate Education by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

