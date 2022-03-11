Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $150.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.35. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

