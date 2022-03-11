Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Up 208.6% in February

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 208.6% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EGTYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eguana Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGTYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 49,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,571. Eguana Technologies has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

