Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $92,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,417 shares of company stock valued at $23,601,926. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.04. 43,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,484. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.