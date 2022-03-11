Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Editas Medicine worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,589 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.9% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,216 shares of company stock valued at $70,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.