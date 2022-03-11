Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Up 371.4% in February

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 371.4% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 72,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

TEAF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.