Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 145,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

NYSE CVS opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.17. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

